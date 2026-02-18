Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Russia And Ukraine Resume Peace Talks In Geneva

2026-02-18 02:08:09
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia have resumed in Geneva, a source close to the discussions has said. The delegations met again on Wednesday morning at the Intercontinental Hotel. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Geneva talks resume between US, Ukraine and Russia This content was published on February 18, 2026 - 11:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
On Tuesday evening, six hours of political and military talks ended without any public statement from either side. Later, the US envoy Steve Witkoff said on social media that the discussions had produced“significant progress”.

A source close to the Russian delegation described the exchanges as“very tense”. Before the talks began, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Oumerov, said he did not have“excessive expectations”. US President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on Kyiv, calling for a“swift” agreement.

This content was published on Feb 17, 2026 Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives are in Geneva to negotiate peace in Ukraine. While this is a coup for Swiss diplomacy, the chances of resolving the conflict are minimal. An explainer.

