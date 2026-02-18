US, Russia And Ukraine Resume Peace Talks In Geneva
On Tuesday evening, six hours of political and military talks ended without any public statement from either side. Later, the US envoy Steve Witkoff said on social media that the discussions had produced“significant progress”.
A source close to the Russian delegation described the exchanges as“very tense”. Before the talks began, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Oumerov, said he did not have“excessive expectations”. US President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on Kyiv, calling for a“swift” agreement.More More International Geneva What to expect from the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US
This content was published on Feb 17, 2026 Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives are in Geneva to negotiate peace in Ukraine. While this is a coup for Swiss diplomacy, the chances of resolving the conflict are minimal. An explainer.Read more: What to expect from the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine and t
