Books Help Explain Ramadan To Children
In the Brazilian publishing market, some books help explain Ramadan to children in a playful way through characters. While many children's books on the topic are available in English on online marketplaces, there are few in Brazilian Portuguese. ANBA selected two Portuguese-language publications aimed at kids, available for download or purchase on websites that operate and deliver in Brazil.Tell Me More About Ramadan
The book's main character is Laila, and the story begins with her hearing someone in the house preparing a meal before sunrise. Laila's curiosity drives the story, which includes questions and answers about Ramadan. The book aims to help children understand that Ramadan is more than just abstaining from food and drink during the day. The author, Bachar Karroum, who lives in Canada, has published several children's books on Islamic topics. The book is available in Brazil in both digital and print formats.
Title: Conte mais sobre o Ramadã [Tell Me More About Ramadan]
Author: Bachar Karroum
Illustrator: Tanja Varcelija
Pages: 14 (eBook), 30 (print book)
Price (physical book): BRL 81.26 (Amazon )
Ramadan is also a central theme in the comic“Islam Solidário” (Islam in Solidarity) by Gibi Khalil, developed and published by the Federation of Muslim Associations of Brazil (Fambras) for children and pre-teens. The comic shows a group of friends who, after playing soccer, learn about Fambras' social initiative Islam Solidário and encounter Ramadan, when the boy Khalil explains that he is fasting. Khalil's friends then learn what Ramadan is. They are also introduced to the pillars of Islam and the pilgrimage Muslims make to Mecca, the sacred Saudi city. The comic is available only digitally and can be downloaded for free.
Title: Gibi Khalil – Solidariedade
Writer: Romahs Mascarenhas
Illsutrators Malika Dahil e Eunuquis Aguiar
Pages: 32
Price: free download
