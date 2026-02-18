Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES Brings Innovation With Interactive Design And Snapdragon Processor



Designed as the next milestone in Infinix's flagship journey, the NOTE 60 SERIES elevates the brand's signature NOTE line with a sharper focus on flagship-class performance, expressive design, and immersive everyday experiences that go beyond expectations KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 February 2026 - At its annual flagship showcase, Infinix today unveiled the NOTE 60 SERIES, featuring the NOTE 60 Pro and NOTE 60-demonstrating a new chapter in delivering premium technology experiences to global users.





Infinix NOTE 60 Pro

Advancing design and performance within its class, the NOTE 60 Pro marks a significant milestone as Infinix's first smartphone built on the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, delivering exceptional responsiveness and seamless multitasking that befits flagship-level performance.

It further elevates everyday experiences with an avant-garde Active Matrix Display that stays invisible when inactive, yet transforms into a dynamic interface for personalized interactivity, intelligent notifications, and on-screen entertainment-expanding what a smartphone can do in everyday life. Paired with a fluid 144Hz 1.5K Ultra HDR Cinematic Display and immersive SOUND BY JBL, the NOTE 60 Pro sets a new benchmark for premium multimedia experiences within its segment, proving that exceptional technology can be both powerful and pleasurable.

"NOTE 60 SERIES is our annual flagship showcase-an 'all‐out' blockbuster created with industry leaders," said Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix. "Embracing a whole-series 5G strategy, we are bringing together the best of performance, design, and entertainment-from our first NOTE powered by Snapdragon from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to premium design craftsmanship with Pininfarina, and immersive SOUND BY JBL. This ensures we deliver a pleasurable, fun experience that lets our global consumers actively enjoy the best modern technology."

Performance Without Compromise with Snapdragon

The NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, delivering robust multitasking and exceptional gaming efficiency with up to 75%1 faster CPU performance and 210%1 improved GPU rendering compared to the NOTE 50 Pro. Infinix and Qualcomm Technologies have collaborated for the NOTE 60 Pro, integrating Infinix's proprietary performance engine to fully harness the hardware's capabilities. These optimizations deliver up to 25%1 enhancement in multitasking performance, significantly faster app launch speeds, and a smoother, more stable experience when switching between apps during heavy use.

Powered by its strong Snapdragon chipset, the NOTE 60 Pro takes gaming performance even further, delivering smooth high‐frame‐rate gameplay across popular titles. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Honor of Kings run up to 120 FPS, ensuring ultra‐responsive, fluid action even during intense team battles. To maintain consistent performance, the NOTE 60 Pro also introduces an upgraded 3D IceCore Vapor Chamber cooling system featuring a 0.36 mm copper sheet that directs heat from the chipset to the vapor chamber, reducing temperature by up to 3 °C1 during intense gaming for stable, sustained performance.

Active Matrix Display: Functionality Through Design

Featured on the back of the NOTE 60 Pro, the all-new Active Matrix Display represents a major design innovation for the NOTE SERIES.

This miniature, interactive LED interface stays invisible until activated, then instantly lights up to show smart notifications, animated pets, or mini-games. It enables at-a-glance information, versatile alerts, and moments of playful interaction. Users can personalize it with custom signatures, emojis, or dynamic patterns, giving users a creative outlet to express their personality and emotions, and turning the phone into a more emotionally connected personal companion.

Built around a robust one-piece frame of high-strength aluminum alloy with a refined micro-matte texture, the NOTE 60 Pro delivers a sophisticated, high-end feel while offering durable practicality and dependable IP64 protection2 against dust, splashes, and everyday wear. Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES introduces multiple practical functions on the robust middle frame, including the new One‐Tap Button providing instant, customizable activation of Silent Mode or tools like the flashlight. It also features an industry-exclusive Advanced Health Monitor, providing proactive wellness tracking of key vitals like heart rate, blood oxygen, and long-term HRV to deliver actionable health insights.

Immersive Entertainment: A Stunning 1.5K Display Paired with SOUND BY JBL

The NOTE 60 Pro is engineered for an immersive, all-day comfortable audiovisual experience. It features a vivid 1.5K display with ultra-slim bezels, reaching 4500 nits peak brightness for visibility in any light and a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. The display is designed for extended viewing comfort, featuring motion sickness prevention technology, which helps users stay comfortable while reading, watching videos, or gaming when commuting or traveling. Last but not least, NOTE 60 Pro is protected by durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, and this visual excellence is complemented by a high-fidelity stereo sound system with SOUND BY JBL, to complete a truly compelling entertainment experience.

Capture Anything, Day or Night: The Pro-Grade Camera Setup

At the core of the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro's imaging system is the exclusive 50MP OIS Night Master Camera, engineered to deliver crystal-clear photos and stable videos even in low light. Paired with a 112° ultrawide sensor, the system effortlessly captures everything from expansive landscapes to group portraits.

The device marks a major leap in imaging with Infinix's first Ultra HDR pipeline, enabling full-chain HDR imaging, from capture and processing to display for brilliant, true-to-life photos. This high-end shooting mode preserves details in shadows and highlights that standard shots often miss, resulting in greater dynamic contrast range and rendering everything from daylight to neon with perfect clarity. Complementing this, the new Live Photo mode captures life as it happens and turns every photo into a vivid, pocket-sized memory.

Rounding out the professional imaging suite are intelligent features like 2x Lossless Portrait Zoom for studio-quality framing, 4K Ultra-Steady Video recording 3 with creative filters, and the Infinix AI Studio for effortless, intelligent editing.

All-Day Power, Intelligent Care

The NOTE 60 Pro features a battery capacity up to 6500mAh4, a substantial 25%1 increase over its predecessor. This provides ample power to support all-day browsing, messaging, and gameplay. To ensure power and performance are maintained in the long run, Infinix combines the increased energy density with an industry-first active healing system that automatically repairs internal battery materials in the long term, extending the battery longevity up to 200 cycles over time and ensuring at least 6 years of effective, hassle-free battery performance. The NOTE 60 Pro keeps you charged with 90W wired and 30W wireless5 charging. For the fastest wireless experience, an Infinix MagCharge phone case5 is included to guarantee perfect alignment. This gives you both the speed and the flexible convenience to power up seamlessly throughout your day.

Infinix NOTE 60: Flagship Implementation with Greater Accessibility

A design similar in high-end refinement to the NOTE 60 Pro's graces Infinix NOTE 60, another 5G phone featuring a premium metal frame, a 1.5K Ultra HDR display at up to 144Hz, and exceptional battery capacity with advanced charging and longevity management. It's built around the ultra-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G mobile platform and delivers true 5G performance. The NOTE 60 sports many of the quality features common to the latest NOTE lineup, including Active Halo notification lighting, highly optimized system-level software, and the 3D IceCore Vapor Chamber cooling system. It retains the 50MP OIS Night Master Cam and Live Photo mode of NOTE 60 Pro, promising fun memory capture, editing, organization, and sharing with family, friends, and more.

Beyond "Pro": Expanding the NOTE 60 SERIES

As a key step in its flagship journey, Infinix also previewed the NOTE 60 Ultra, marking a bold move into the premium segment. Designed by Pininfarina, the NOTE 60 Ultra introduces breakthroughs in form and delivers comprehensive upgrades in imaging, performance, and connectivity-representing the pinnacle of performance and experience within the NOTE 60 SERIES. More details about the NOTE 60 Ultra will be announced at a later date.

Demonstrating Infinix's commitment to long‐term user support, the entire NOTE 60 SERIES comes equipped with the upgraded XOS 16, offering three generations of XOS platform upgrades and five years of security patches6. In addition, the whole series also supports eSIM connectivity7, providing users with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their mobile network experience.

Product availability

NOTE 60 Pro is available in five colors:* Mist Titanium, Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, Frost Silver, Torino Black (Design by Pininfarina)*

It will be available in three variants:* 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB

NOTE 60 is available in five colors:* Mist Titanium, Rose Gold, Fizz Blue, Midnight Black, Mocha Brown

It will be available in two variants:* 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB

*Availability may vary by country/region. The Turino Black (Design by Pininfarina) will be released at a later date. Please consult local retailers and third-party shopping websites for more purchasing options.

*Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels. Please refer to the Infinix Official website for product availability and detailed regional sales information.

Disclaimer

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

1All data comes from Infinix laboratories. The testing data may vary slightly between different test versions and testing environments.

2The phone is dustproof and splash-proof under normal use. Under controlled laboratory conditions, its performance can reach IP64 level under IEC 60529 standard. Differences exist between real-life scenarios. Any damage caused to the phone by immersion in liquid is not covered under the warranty.

3Record at up to 4K 30 fps, with ultra-steady stabilization and a wide range of creative filters.

4Battery capacity and configurations may vary by market.

5MagCharge requires using the Infinix-branded magnetic attachment phone case.

6The specific XOS upgrade plan for each model will be announced separately. Please note that availability of this upgrade may be limited in certain countries.

7eSIM availability is carrier and region-dependent; it may not be supported in all countries.

Hashtag: #Infinix The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Infinix Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more-building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit:

Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Oryon, Hexagon and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.



