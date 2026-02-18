GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Secures Exclusive License for Gedeptin(R) + Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Combination Technology

18.02.2026 / 15:04 CET/CEST

License Strengthens GeoVax's Immuno-Oncology Strategy and Expands Intellectual Property Foundation for Combination Therapies Across Solid Tumors ATLANTA, GA - February 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Emory University for intellectual property covering the use of Gedeptin® in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). The licensed technology, developed in collaboration with investigators at Emory University and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, supports the use of gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) to enhance the anti-tumor activity of checkpoint blockade. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “This license further consolidates GeoVax's long-standing relationship with Emory and meaningfully strengthens our intellectual property position around Gedeptin-based combination therapies,” said David A. Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax.“As checkpoint inhibitors continue to move earlier in treatment paradigms, including first-line and neoadjuvant settings, we believe Gedeptin's localized tumor-debulking and immune-sensitizing mechanism may provide an important opportunity to enhance and extend immune checkpoint inhibitor efficacy.” Strategic Significance of the License The exclusive license provides GeoVax with global rights to patent applications and associated know-how covering the combination of Gedeptin with immune checkpoint inhibitors within a defined field of use. This IP estate is intended to support GeoVax's current and planned clinical programs evaluating Gedeptin in combination with ICIs, including its recently announced neoadjuvant strategy in head and neck cancer and its ongoing evaluation of additional solid tumor indications. GeoVax previously reported encouraging clinical and translational data demonstrating that Gedeptin's intratumoral delivery approach can induce localized tumor cell death while promoting immune activation within the tumor microenvironment - an effect that may be complementary to systemic checkpoint inhibition. “Checkpoint inhibitors have transformed cancer care, but many patients still fail to achieve durable responses,” Dodd added.“The licensed Emory technology reinforces the scientific rationale for combining Gedeptin with ICIs to potentially convert immunologically 'cold' tumors into more responsive targets. This agreement supports our efforts to move decisively into combination-based clinical development.” Building on an Established Development Path GeoVax has previously announced plans to evaluate Gedeptin in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in a Phase 2 neoadjuvant clinical trial in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), as well as preclinical assessments in additional solid tumor settings. The Emory license provides a strengthened IP foundation to support these efforts and potential future partnerships. The Company continues to evaluate strategic collaboration opportunities related to both the clinical development and potential commercialization of Gedeptin-based combination therapies. About Gedeptin® Gedeptin® is a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) delivered intratumorally using a non-replicating viral vector encoding purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP). Following administration of a systemically delivered prodrug, the encoded enzyme converts the prodrug into a cytotoxic agent directly within the tumor microenvironment. This localized approach is designed to selectively destroy tumor cells while promoting immune recognition and minimizing systemic toxicity. Gedeptin has received Orphan Drug Designation for oral and pharyngeal cancers. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin®, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax's broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words“believe,”“look forward to,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“will,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. 