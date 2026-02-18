MED Holdings Group Inc / Key word(s): Healthcare

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC: YUKA) Announces Strategic Negotiations With Leading Urology Authority Dr. Harvey Samowitz as Company Accelerates Expansion, Digital Scale, and Corporate Milestones

DENVER, COLORADO - February 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC: YUKA) today announced it has entered into advanced negotiations with nationally recognized urology and sexual wellness specialist Dr. Harvey Samowitz, a move that would significantly strengthen the Company's clinical leadership as it rapidly expands its footprint and national platform. Dr. Samowitz brings more than 30 years of experience in urology, sexual medicine, and pelvic health. Board certified by the American Board of Urology and subspecialty certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, he is widely respected for his clinical expertise, published research, and leadership within the urological community. He maintains affiliations with:

American Urological Association (AUA), Southeastern Section

American College of Surgeons

Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU)

American Society for Men's Health (Founding Member)

American Mensa Society

Greater Miami Urological Society Phi Delta Epsilon Medical Fraternity, Beta Tau Chapter This is a defining moment for Med Holdings Group,” stated Jessica Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Med Holdings Group Inc.“Our strategy is simple: align with elite medical leadership, scale into high-demand markets, accelerate compliance milestones, and build a nationally recognized brand. Dr. Samowitz's potential involvement reflects the caliber of professionals we are bringing into our ecosystem as we position the Company for sustained growth and shareholder value creation.” Along with the following, she added: Active Expansion into High-Growth Markets Med Holdings Group is currently in active negotiations for two additional locations: . Jupiter, Florida

. Doral, Florida These markets align directly with the Company's demographic strategy and high-income target base. Management anticipates these additions will materially strengthen recurring revenue and regional brand dominance. Audit Fast-Track & FINRA Name/Ticker Change The Company is accelerating completion of its audit process while actively advancing its FINRA name change and ticker symbol change. These steps are intended to enhance transparency, strengthen corporate alignment, and increase market visibility as the Company scales operations. National Digital Launch: TotallBody Med Holdings Group has officially launched its enhanced national platform, TotallBody, significantly expanding its addressable market beyond brick-and-mortar locations. The platform provides:

Immediate national brand exposure

Access to a large, underserved U.S. market Scalable digital engagement for services and future vertical expansion Management views this as a foundational step toward building a nationally scalable healthcare platform. Market Momentum Over the past twelve months, YUKA has appreciated more than 500%, with the Company's market capitalization now exceeding $3 million. Management believes this growth reflects increasing investor awareness and recognition of the Company's strategic direction and execution. Positioned for 2026 and Beyond With:

Committed expansion capital

A clear acquisition and multi-location rollout strategy

Accelerating compliance and corporate milestones

Expanding clinical leadership A scalable national digital infrastructure Med Holdings Group Inc. believes it is strategically positioned for continued operational and market growth into 2026 and beyond. The Company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders and will provide updates as negotiations and expansion initiatives progress. About Med Holdings Group Inc. Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC: YUKA) is a growth-focused healthcare platform pursuing multi-location expansion and scalable digital integration in high-demand wellness and specialty medical markets. For More Information, Please Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ... Visit Our Sites:



Contact Us:

(786) 438-3100 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to the role, responsibilities, and anticipated contributions of its Chief Financial Officer; the impact of management changes on the Company's financial reporting, internal controls, strategic planning, and operational execution; and the Company's future operating performance, objectives, and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's business plans, market conditions, regulatory environment, availability of capital, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy and attract and retain qualified personnel. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others: changes in general economic, financial, regulatory, or competitive conditions; risks associated with management transitions; the Company's ability to implement and maintain effective internal controls and financial reporting processes; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings and disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. View the original release on

