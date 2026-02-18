Rockbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Reports 2025 Production Above Guidance, Issues 2026 Outlook

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) reported 2025 production of approximately 692,000 gold equivalent ounces, exceeding the upper end of its 670,000 GEO guidance range. The company provided 2026 production guidance of 860,000 to 940,000 GEOs and forecasts growth of approximately 50% to 1.2 million GEOs by 2030. Wheaton said it will release full production and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on March 12, 2026, after market close, highlighting record contributions from Salobo, continued portfolio diversification and recent corporate development investments, including an expanded silver stream at Antamina that the company said strengthens its near-term growth outlook.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

