Missionirnewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Directors Invited To World Liberty Forum At Mar-A-Lago

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC), a fintech company focused on crypto derivatives infrastructure, announced that Director and co-CEO Patrick Gruhn and Director Matthew Nicoletti have been invited to attend the inaugural World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 18, 2026. The invitation-only event, hosted by Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Zach Witkoff, Alex Witkoff and the co-founders of World Liberty Financial, will convene senior officials, chief executives and founders to discuss the intersection of technology, finance and innovation. The Company said its participation comes as it advances its regulated Barrier Futures product, designed as an alternative to contracts-for-difference and perpetual swaps, and continues development of its AI-powered collective intelligence engine trained on more than 11.7 billion order book fills across cryptocurrency markets.

To view the full press release, visit

About Perpetuals Group

Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The company develops and operates Kronos X(R), a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.

The Perpetuals team pioneered regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

