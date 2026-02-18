Missionirnewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Directors Invited To World Liberty Forum At Mar-A-Lago
About Perpetuals Group
Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The company develops and operates Kronos X(R), a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.
The Perpetuals team pioneered regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.
