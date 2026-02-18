Rockbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Advances Beacon Gold Mill Restart In Val-D'or Mining Camp

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) provided an update on progress toward restarting its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, alongside advancement of its Preliminary Economic Assessment and near-term production strategy. The Company reported that electrical upgrades and winterization improvements are largely complete, key mechanical systems have been refurbished and inspected, and modern safety enhancements have been installed, with approximately 30% of the restart budget deployed to date under cost control. Positioned within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and supported by its Swanson Gold Deposit located 60 kilometers from the mill, LaFleur said the vertically integrated mine-to-mill strategy is designed to accelerate the pathway to renewed gold production in the Valley of Gold.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km(2)) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

