Investornewsbreaks New Silver Income Fund Ranks No. 4 In Barclayhedge 2025 Fixed Income Asset-Backed Loans Category

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Silver, a technology-driven private lender focused on residential real estate investment financing, announced that its New Silver Income Fund ranked No. 4 in BarclayHedge's 2025 yearly performance rankings within the Fixed Income – Asset-Backed Loans category. BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, publishes independent performance rankings across 39 hedge fund categories, with the asset-backed loans segment including funds focused on debt investments secured by underlying assets such as residential real estate. The New Silver Income Fund invests in residential transition loans and reports a 12% preferred return paid monthly, targeting total annual income between 12% and 14%, with quarterly redemptions permitted and participation limited to accredited investors.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission – helping to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient and flexible capital to real estate investors. New Silver uses data and technology to provide their clients with fast approvals and certainty of execution while maintaining high-touch customer service to wow them across the entirety of their journey. The growing company is headquartered in CT, with a global presence. New Silver is driven by their goal to be the fastest lender in the US, so they move quickly, but carefully. Innovation is the name of the game and no idea is too out of the box for them because their motto is: Financing Outside The Box.

