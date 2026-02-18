Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armed Attack On US Capitol Building Thwarted


2026-02-18 02:03:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US authorities thwarted an armed attack on the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

An 18-year-old was arrested after breaking into the building wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a loaded rifle, in an incident that triggered a security alert around the congress, (CNN) reported, citing police.

Police explained that the detainee is from Smyrna, Georgia, and acted alone, while investigations are still underway to determine his motives.

Authorities charged the young man with possessing an unlicensed rifle, possessing unregistered firearms and ammunition, and engaging in other illegal activities. Police affirmed he was not previously known to them.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident and its possible motives.

MENAFN18022026000067011011ID1110758904



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search