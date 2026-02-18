Armed Attack On US Capitol Building Thwarted
An 18-year-old was arrested after breaking into the building wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a loaded rifle, in an incident that triggered a security alert around the congress, (CNN) reported, citing police.
Police explained that the detainee is from Smyrna, Georgia, and acted alone, while investigations are still underway to determine his motives.
Authorities charged the young man with possessing an unlicensed rifle, possessing unregistered firearms and ammunition, and engaging in other illegal activities. Police affirmed he was not previously known to them.
Investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident and its possible motives.
