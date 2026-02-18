Pioneers For Good: Highlights Of Voices And Impact In 2025

At Henkel North America, our pioneers drive meaningful change. They go above and beyond to support their communities, inspire their colleagues, and pave the way for future generations-making a positive difference both within Henkel and in the communities where they live and work.

Together, these pioneers have made a tangible difference by leading the creation and growth of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) within Henkel, fostering inclusion, and creating spaces where employees feel supported and empowered. Beyond Henkel, they've championed initiatives that benefit people and our planet-from volunteering and mentoring to organizing events that bring communities together for a greater cause.

Through their collective actions, they are shaping a purposeful future for the next generations, inspiring others to get involved, and reinforcing Henkel's commitment to be a force for good in the world.

Being a Pioneer for Good

We're proud to celebrate the efforts and impact of our pioneers for good and share their voices in this video montage. Stay tuned as we continue to highlight the heart and impact of Henkel employees each month.