UN Human Rights Chief Renews Call For Ceasefire In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed concern over reports that more than 50 civilians were killed in four Sudanese states as a result of drone attacks, urging an end to the violence and renewed engagement in dialogue toward a ceasefire.

In a press statement, Turk said the recent killings underscore the devastating impact on civilians from the growing use of drones in Sudan's war. He noted a repeated pattern of attacks targeting civilian objects and infrastructure, including markets, health facilities, and schools.

The UN official reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the violence and full participation in dialogue to secure a ceasefire.

He also urged all states, particularly those with influence, to do everything possible to stop arms transfers that fuel the conflict and undermine civilian protection.

The conflict in Sudan, which began on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, is approaching its fourth year.