Announcement Of Additional Visa Restriction Targets For Individuals Involved In Inhibiting Iranians' Rights To Freedom Of Expression

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

During Iran's nationwide protests in December and January 2025, the Iranian regime has unleashed violence and repression against tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators. The regime imposed a near-total nationwide internet shutdown, unprecedented in scope and duration, that severely restricted independent documentation of abuses and cut Iranians off from the world. Even today, the regime continues to restrict the ability of Iranians to exercise their basic freedoms. As President Trump has made clear, the United States stands with the Iranian people.

Today, pursuant to his authority under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, Secretary Rubio is taking steps to impose visa restrictions against 18 Iranian regime officials and telecommunications industry leaders, as well as their immediate family members. This visa restriction policy will target individuals who are complicit, or believed to be complicit, in serious violations of human rights, particularly inhibiting the right of Iranians to free expression and peaceful assembly. 58 individuals have now been targeted by this policy.

The United States will continue to stand with the right of the Iranian people to free expression. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Iranians and their demand for peace and dignity. We will continue to use all tools available to expose and promote accountability for the abuses by Iranian regime officials and other individuals.