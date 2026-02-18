American Arbitration Association Selects Vacca Family Law Group Attorney-Mediators For Family Mediation Panel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Andrea Vacca, Founding Attorney at Vacca Family Law Group, and Managing Attorney Marcos Fernandez have been selected to serve on the American Arbitration Association's (AAA) Family Mediation Panel, a distinction that reflects the firm's long-standing leadership in resolving complex family matters through non-adversarial processes such as mediation.

The AAA Family Mediation Panel is composed of experienced family law professionals chosen for their judgment, mediation skill, and ability to manage high-stakes disputes with neutrality and care. Panel mediators handle matters including divorce mediation, custody and parenting plan disputes, spousal support and child support issues, financial and property matters, post-judgment conflicts, and related family concerns.

Selection to the AAA Family Mediation Panel places Vacca and Fernandez among a carefully vetted group of neutral professionals trusted to guide families through emotionally and legally complex matters with discretion, rigor, and impartiality.

As panel mediators, they will serve as neutral facilitators within the AAA's structured mediation framework, helping families reduce conflict, manage costs, and reach durable, future-focused agreements outside of court. This approach is well-aligned with Vacca Family Law Group's longstanding commitment to providing high-level, private, professional, and constructive resolution for high-net-worth families.

“Serving as a neutral mediator carries a profound responsibility,” said Andrea Vacca, Founding Attorney at Vacca Family Law Group.“The goal is not simply to resolve disputes, but to help families move through some of the most difficult moments of their lives with clarity, dignity, and solutions they can live with long after the mediation ends. The American Arbitration Association sets a high bar for that work, and it is an honor to be entrusted with that role.”

Vacca brings more than 30 years of experience guiding families through sophisticated financial and parenting issues in divorce and family transitions, and is widely recognized for her leadership in collaborative family law and family law mediation. Fernandez brings extensive experience handling high-stakes mediations involving complex assets and family dynamics, with a practice grounded in reducing conflict and helping parties find common ground.

Their selection by the American Arbitration Association reinforces Vacca Family Law Group's position as a trusted resource for families and professionals seeking thoughtful, effective alternatives to litigation and underscores the growing role of mediation in shaping the future of family law.

