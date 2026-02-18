403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICE Deports Family with Sick Baby to Mexico
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro reported on Tuesday that a two-month-old baby suffering from bronchitis — who had spent several weeks in immigration custody in Texas — was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) together with his relatives.
Castro stated he verified the removal of Juan Nicolas, his 16-month-old sister, and both parents after talks with the family’s legal counsel. He said that “according to their attorney, ICE deported the family with only the money that they had in their commissary — a total of $190.”
The congressman criticized the decision, calling it “heinous” to deport a sick infant along with his entire family, and asserted they were left “abandoned across the border in Mexico.”
Juan Nicolas had been held for about three weeks at the Dilley immigration facility in trailers. He was taken to a medical center late Monday night after becoming ill with bronchitis, but Castro noted he was discharged around midnight despite his condition.
Castro emphasized his team’s efforts to “track them down, hold ICE accountable for this monstrous action, demand specific details on their whereabouts and wellbeing, and ensure their safety.”
The actions of ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been under heavy criticism following incidents earlier this year in Minnesota, where federal immigration agents killed two U.S. citizens during enforcement activities, igniting demonstrations and calls for accountability.
Castro stated he verified the removal of Juan Nicolas, his 16-month-old sister, and both parents after talks with the family’s legal counsel. He said that “according to their attorney, ICE deported the family with only the money that they had in their commissary — a total of $190.”
The congressman criticized the decision, calling it “heinous” to deport a sick infant along with his entire family, and asserted they were left “abandoned across the border in Mexico.”
Juan Nicolas had been held for about three weeks at the Dilley immigration facility in trailers. He was taken to a medical center late Monday night after becoming ill with bronchitis, but Castro noted he was discharged around midnight despite his condition.
Castro emphasized his team’s efforts to “track them down, hold ICE accountable for this monstrous action, demand specific details on their whereabouts and wellbeing, and ensure their safety.”
The actions of ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been under heavy criticism following incidents earlier this year in Minnesota, where federal immigration agents killed two U.S. citizens during enforcement activities, igniting demonstrations and calls for accountability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment