Galgotias University Defends Itself Over 'Chinese' Robodog Controversy

Surrounded by a huge controversy over the display of a 'Chinese' RoboDog at the AI Impact Summit, Galgotias University defended itself after it was reportedly asked to vacate the Summit. Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University's own.

University Professor Claims 'Misinterpretation'

"We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI.

Addressing the viral video, Singh claimed that due to one "misinterpretation", the whole controversy has got wings. She also clarified that she is a faculty member in communications at School of Management and not teaching AI. "By one misinterpretation, the internet has gone by storm. It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or it was misunderstood. I am a faculty member in communications at the School of Management, not in AI. Only you (the media) have heard what the government has said. As far as I know, we are here at the expo. As a university, we are standing tall. The robot was brought here only for projection," Professor Neha Singh told reporters.

When asked about the charges of bringing disrepute to the country with the alleged action, the professor cited the University's record. "Because of Galgotias, the country's name has been greatly honoured. Sir, I have said before, you should come to our university. We have given the country Paralympians. Galgotias has provided many valuable resources to the country and is contributing everywhere. Galgotias University is a very responsible institution," Neha Singh added.

University Responds to Eviction Reports

In response to reports that Galgotias University was asked to vacate the India AI Impact Summit expo, Professor Dr. Aishwarya Shrivastava said she had no information regarding the development. "As of now, we have no such information. We never claimed that we manufactured it (robodog), it was only a part of our AI investment. It got misinterpreted in a big way," Dr Aishwarya Shrivastava told ANI.

Earlier, the authorities have asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following allegations that the institution presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention, sources said. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall.

'Propaganda Campaign': University Issues Official Statement

Earlier, amid rising heat over the controversy, the institution issued an official clarification, expressing concern about "propaganda" against the university. The University said that robotic programming is part of its endeavour to teach students to build AI applications, enabling them to develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources. "We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.

The institution said its vision focuses on student learning and innovation, providing students with access to modern technologies to gain practical experience and prepare for the future. "Our university's vision is focused on student learning & innovation and we provide students with access to modern technologies so they can gain practical experience and prepare for the future. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies," said the statement.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. (ANI)

