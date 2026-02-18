Peace Lily To English Ivy: 5 Plants That Would Reduce Humidity During Hot Summer Months

Cooling Plants For Home: The weather has started to get a bit warm. This can lead to more moisture in the house, increasing problems like dampness, bad smells, and fungus. Here are some indoor plants that can absorb extra moisture from your home

Peace Lily is an indoor plant that can absorb moisture from the air. It reduces bad smells and fungus and also works as an air purifier. You can place it in a low-light area. Water it only twice a week. Keep it near the kitchen or bathroom, where there's more moisture.

The Boston Fern is a very beautiful indoor plant. It balances the air's moisture and helps reduce fungus. You can keep it in a hanging pot in a place with partial sunlight. Water it only when the soil feels slightly dry.

The Snake Plant is a very low-maintenance and beautiful indoor plant that purifies the air. It helps control home humidity and lower the temperature in humid weather. You can keep it in the bedroom or living room. Water it once every 10-15 days. Avoid overwatering.

English Ivy is a vining plant that can absorb extra moisture and toxins from the air. It also helps reduce dampness on walls. You can place it in a hanging pot near a window and water it only when the soil is dry.

The Spider Plant helps balance moisture. It thrives easily even in low light. You can keep it in the living room, balcony, or bedroom. Water it only once or twice a week. Use a pot with good drainage for it.