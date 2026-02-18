MP In Economic Crisis, Borrowing Rs 213 Crore Daily: Jitu Patwari

MP Faces 'Major Economic Crisis'

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari on Wednesday said that the state is undergoing a major economic crisis because the centre did not allocate the demanded Rs 50,000 crore in the previous financial year, leading the state to borrow approximately Rs 72,000 crore this year. Speaking to ANI, the Patwari said the budget was hollow and that a realistic one should be presented.

"MP has a budget provision of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore... But we did not receive Rs 50,000 crore from the central government in the previous financial year. As a result, the MP government could not spend even 50% of the 2025-26 budget. This meant that the budget was false and hollow... Today, the MP government borrows Rs 213 crore daily and borrowed about Rs 72,000 crore this year. The liabilities, including Rs 532,000 crore in interest, are the largest budget component, leading to a major economic crisis... The budget should be realistic..." he said.

Calls for Expert Oversight

Patwari further stated that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should demand the rights of the state. He also urged the formation of a team of finance experts who can oversee the income and expenditure of the budget. "Mohan Yadav should straightforwardly demand the state's rights from the central government... If our MP CM doesn't understand finances, a team of experts from all parties should be formed to monitor the budget's income and expenditure. Otherwise, MP is heading towards an economic crisis..." he added.

Interim US Trade Deal Criticised

Speaking on the interim trade agreement between India and the United States, Patwari said that the state is deeply affected as the three major products, maize, cotton, and soybean, will now be imported from the US, affecting the Madhya Pradesh farmers. "The interim trade deal was made the same year, 2026, which was celebrated as the year of famers. The three major products of Madhya Pradesh farmers, cotton, soybean, and maize, will now be imported from the United States. This just proved that the benefits cited for the state were false..." he stated.

'Congress Fulfilling CM's Duties'

Patwari criticised CM Mohan Yadav, saying that the Congress party is doing his job by trying to raise the issue, asking him to converse with the Prime Minister and demand an amendment in the interim agreement. "If the Chief Minister actually want to celebrate the year of the farmers, he should go up to the Prime Minister and tell him that this deal will suffocate the farmers and it should be amended. The Congress party wants to meet the PM and demand the rights of the farmers. We are fulfilling the duties of the Chief Minister," he said. (ANI)

