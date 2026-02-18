Restore J&K Statehood: Minister Rana, CM Abdullah Voice Concerns

Leaders Demand Restoration of Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Ahmed Rana on Wednesday reiterated the demand of statehood for the Union Territory, stressing that it has been delayed a lot. Speaking to the media, Rana said, "It has been delayed a lot. The minister had said that delimitation and elections would be held in the UT, and that after that, it would become a state. The elections have happened, but it's late. It should be done today."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that the process to restore statehood to the Union Territory is "underway," even though it has taken longer than expected, and expressed hope that the wait may not be much longer. Speaking about the demand for full statehood, CM Abdullah said, "The process is underway, and the process has taken more time. We had hoped that statehood would have been granted by now, but we have not given up hope. We are continuously talking to the central government about this matter...now we hope that we won't have to wait much longer for this..."

Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in August 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, political parties in the region have consistently demanded the restoration of statehood.

CM Abdullah Reviews Ramadan Arrangements

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Abdullah also chaired a review meeting earlier today to assess arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan. Sharing an X post, the Office of the Chief Minister said, "Chief Minister chaired a review meeting today to assess the arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan. He directed all departments to ensure seamless public service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and necessary arrangements at major places of worship to ensure a peaceful and comfortable Ramadan for the people." (ANI)

