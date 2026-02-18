Kiara Advani Shares Rare Family Portrait In Emotional Tribute To Late Father-In-Law Sunil Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's family is grieving the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra. After Sidharth's emotional note, Kiara Advani shared a rare family portrait and a heartfelt message honouring the man she called a pillar of love and grace

After Sidharth Malhotra publicly mourned his father, Kiara Advani followed with a deeply personal tribute of her own. Sharing a rare family photograph featuring herself, Sidharth, and his parents, she expressed gratitude for the warmth and acceptance she received from her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra.

In her note, Kiara reflected on how he welcomed her with open arms and offered steady guidance and unconditional love. She described him as someone who always showed up for his family, listened attentively, and valued even the smallest details. Her words painted a portrait of a gentle and generous man whose love quietly anchored everyone around him.

She also shared a close-up image of him, writing that his stories, laughter, and quiet strength would remain with her forever. Calling his life a“legacy of gentleness,” she said his integrity and unwavering affection would live on through his children and grandchildren.

A day before Kiara's post, Sidharth Malhotra had remembered his father in an emotional Instagram message. He described him as a man of rare honesty and culture who lived by values that never wavered.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, passed away in Delhi after battling a prolonged illness. Sidharth recalled how his father faced life's toughest challenges with dignity. Even after a stroke left him confined to a wheelchair, he remained mentally resilient and spiritually strong.

The actor spoke of him as a pillar of strength who carried himself with grace both at sea and at home. The tribute highlighted not just a father's professional discipline but also his personal courage in the face of illness.

Kiara's post quickly drew support from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar responded with heartfelt emojis, while actors Neha Dhupia and Shibani Dandekar, along with choreographer Bosco Martis, also offered their condolences.

The outpouring of support reflected the respect the family commands within the industry. At its heart, however, the moment remains deeply personal - a family remembering a man whose kindness and integrity shaped their lives.

Kiara ended her note with a simple but powerful message: he will be forever missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.