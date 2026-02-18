Fact Check: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Marrying On Feb 26 Or March 4? Check Here

Wedding rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gaining attention again after a viral invite sparked fresh speculation, though no official confirmation has been made by the couple yet.

Wedding rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been buzzing for a long time. Recently, the chatter has grown stronger, with reports claiming the couple may soon tie the knot. Fans have been closely following every update, as the two actors have often been linked together but never confirmed their relationship publicly till date officially so far yet openly.

According to circulating reports, the pair are planning a private, intimate wedding in Udaipur. The ceremony is said to be limited to close family members and a few trusted friends. This idea of a low-key celebration has added more excitement among fans who admire their simplicity and wish to see them finally get married very soon together happily and quietly.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Update: Guests Asked to Avoid Phones, Gifts

A recent viral wedding invitation created confusion among fans online. The card reportedly listed March 4 as the celebration date, sparking speculation about whether the earlier wedding rumors were true. The sudden spread of this invite on social media made discussions louder and left followers curious about the real timeline and actual wedding schedule details, which remain unclear still today.

As per ongoing reports, the wedding may take place on February 26 with only family and close friends, while a grand reception could be held in Hyderabad on March 4. However, the couple has officially confirmed nothing, and these claims are still based on unverified social media buzz, so fans await clear official announcement soon from them both.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth: Amid Wedding Buzz, Who's Richer?