"Amasy TAIBA Ramadan" Launches with a Distinct Identity and a Curated Experience Reflecting the Spirit of Saudi Hospitality
(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) TAIBA, the leading Saudi company in the hospitality sector, unveiled this year's "Amasy TAIBA Ramadan" campaign, featuring a new identity and a refreshed concept that combines the values of the holy month, the authenticity of Saudi heritage, and the elegance of modern hotel experiences.
The campaign offers unparalleled hospitality, reflecting generosity, warm reception, and operational excellence across TAIBA's hotel properties throughout the kingdom.
This year's theme, "The Charm of Glowing Nights", draws inspiration from TAIBA's core values and visual identity rooted in Saudi culture, particularly as Saudi Founding Day coincides with the month of Ramadan. This approach enhances the national and human dimension of the experience, providing guests with an immersive atmosphere that harmoniously blends tradition with contemporary comfort.
The activities take place across a curated selection of TAIBA hotels, including Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, Riyadh Airport Marriott, Holiday Inn Jubail, Holiday Inn Tabuk, in addition to Makarem Hotels in Makkah and Madinah. All participating hotels follow unified quality and service standards to ensure a consistent and exceptional Ramadan experience for all guests.
"Amasy" 2026 offers a truly unique Ramadan experience with premium Iftar and Suhoor menus served in a welcoming and elegant setting. The program also features a variety of cultural and interactive activities aimed to enriching Ramadan evenings while fostering a deeper connection to Islamic values and community traditions.
Throughout the month, "Amasy" will host weekly events emphasizing social interaction and national identity, with evenings inspired by Saudi heritage, creative workshops, and photography experiences. Guests will also receive thoughtfully curated Ramadan gift packages that celebrate the spirit of the holy month.
As part of its commitment to social responsibility, TAIBA seeks, through the activities of the "Amasy TAIBA Ramadan" campaign, to implement a number of community initiatives that promote the values of solidarity and social cohesion and reflect the company's role in serving the community during the holy month. These efforts reinforce values of solidarity and social cohesion, demonstrating the company's dedication to serving the community during Ramadan.
The "Amasy" experience will also integrate key national and social occasions that coincide with Ramadan, such as Saudi Founding Day, International Women's Day, and Mother's Day, through interactive programs, cultural performances, and dedicated promotional campaigns that enrich the Ramadan atmosphere and encourage wider community engagement.
To ensure convenience, TAIBA provides a comprehensive digital platform where guests can easily book their Iftar and Suhoor experiences through the official website , or approved booking applications.
It is worth noting that "Amasy TAIBA Ramadan" exemplifies TAIBA's commitment to advancing seasonal hospitality to the highest standards by combining operational innovation, cultural identity, and sustainable quality. The campaign aligns with national tourism objectives and Saudi Vision 2030 while reinforcing the company's leading position in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector.
