219 Ventilators Non-Functional In J&K Hospitals: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday informed the House that 219 out of 877 ventilators installed across hospitals in the Union Territory are non-functional.

Replying to a question by MLA Shamim Firdous, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said 658 ventilators are functional, while 219 are not working.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Government Medical College Jammu and its associated hospital, 320 ventilators are installed, of which 209 are functional and 111 are non-functional - the highest among institutions, she said, as per news agency KNO.

In SMHS Hospital Srinagar, eight ventilators are non-functional, while in associated hospitals of Government Medical College Srinagar (excluding SMHS), 44 ventilators are non-functional.

At Government Medical College Anantnag, only 10 out of 36 ventilators are functional. Government Medical College Baramulla has two non-functional ventilators, Government Medical College Doda 10, Government Medical College Kathua two, and Government Medical College Rajouri three non-functional ventilators.

Read Also Healthcare Overhaul in J&K: New Beds, Emergency Units, Cancer Facilities Planned Letter to Editor: Kashmir's Healthcare Test Moves From Spending to Delivery

All ventilators at Government Medical College Udhampur and Government Medical College Handwara are functional, she said.

At Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and its associated hospitals, 40 out of 53 ventilators are functional, while 13 are non-functional, the minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT