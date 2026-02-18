219 Ventilators Non-Functional In J&K Hospitals: Govt
Replying to a question by MLA Shamim Firdous, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo said 658 ventilators are functional, while 219 are not working.
ADVERTISEMENT
At Government Medical College Jammu and its associated hospital, 320 ventilators are installed, of which 209 are functional and 111 are non-functional - the highest among institutions, she said, as per news agency KNO.
In SMHS Hospital Srinagar, eight ventilators are non-functional, while in associated hospitals of Government Medical College Srinagar (excluding SMHS), 44 ventilators are non-functional.
At Government Medical College Anantnag, only 10 out of 36 ventilators are functional. Government Medical College Baramulla has two non-functional ventilators, Government Medical College Doda 10, Government Medical College Kathua two, and Government Medical College Rajouri three non-functional ventilators.Read Also Healthcare Overhaul in J&K: New Beds, Emergency Units, Cancer Facilities Planned Letter to Editor: Kashmir's Healthcare Test Moves From Spending to Delivery
All ventilators at Government Medical College Udhampur and Government Medical College Handwara are functional, she said.
At Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and its associated hospitals, 40 out of 53 ventilators are functional, while 13 are non-functional, the minister added.ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment