Vinicius Junior Incident Halts Benfica vs Real Madrid Match
(MENAFN) The UEFA Champions League play-off encounter between Benfica and Real Madrid was temporarily suspended for around 10 minutes due to claims of racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior on Tuesday.
The situation unfolded during the second half at Estadio da Luz, shortly after the Brazilian forward scored in the 50th minute, putting the Spanish squad ahead 1-0. Vinicius received a yellow card for "excessive celebration" close to the corner flag.
After an interaction with Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, Vinicius approached French referee Francois Letexier. Letexier responded with the crossed-arms gesture — UEFA’s official protocol signal for "racist abuse" — before Vinicius exited the field, trailed by his Real Madrid teammates.
Players and staff from both teams became engaged in conversations on the sidelines, while Benfica manager Jose Mourinho was also observed talking with Vinicius as tensions escalated.
The contest resumed roughly 10 minutes later, allowing the game to continue after the interruption.
