Qatar Museums Announces Ramadan Hours

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has announced revised operating hours for the Holy Month of Ramadan, introducing a split schedule across its network of museums, galleries, and cultural institutions.

Under the updated timetable, all its museums, galleries, and institutions will open from Saturday to Thursday between 9am and 2pm, before resuming evening operations from 8pm until midnight. On Fridays, all Qatar Museums sites will welcome visitors exclusively during the evening period from 8pm to 12am.

Qatar Museums also confirmed temporary weekly closure days for selected institutions. The National Museum of Qatar and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will remain closed on Tuesdays, while the Museum of Islamic Art will be closed on Wednesdays. Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will observe closures on Mondays.

Meanwhile, Dadu Gardens will operate special Ramadan sessions, with extended evening access on Thursdays and Fridays, alongside afternoon and evening slots on Saturdays.

Qatar Museums stated that a comprehensive programme of exhibitions, workshops, tours, and events will be released at a later date. Visitors can access further details through the Qatar Museums website.