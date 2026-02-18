403
Sanae Takaichi Reelected as Japan's Prime Minister
(MENAFN) Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cemented her grip on power Wednesday, winning reappointment as the country's first female premier after parliament formally reelected her following her ruling party's commanding victory in last week's snap elections.
Takaichi secured a majority in both chambers of the bicameral legislature to be confirmed as Japan's 105th prime minister, a state broadcaster reported.
The parliamentary vote followed the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) sweeping triumph in the Feb. 8 general elections, in which the party captured a supermajority in the lower house — an unprecedented feat in the country's post-World War II political history.
In keeping with constitutional protocol, Takaichi's Cabinet submitted its collective resignation early Tuesday ahead of the formation of a new government. She is widely expected to reappoint the majority of her existing ministers, with an updated cabinet list anticipated later in the day.
Takaichi, 64, first made history last October when she defeated rivals in the LDP leadership race to become Japan's first female prime minister. Within four months of assuming office, she made the bold political calculation to dissolve parliament and call early elections — a gamble that paid off decisively, handing her party one of its most dominant electoral mandates in the postwar era.
