European Stock Markets Close Up on Tuesday
(MENAFN) European equities closed in positive territory on Tuesday, buoyed by a broad recovery in global markets and renewed confidence in technology-driven growth prospects.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 advanced 2.77 points, or 0.45%, to finish the session at 621.29. Germany's DAX 40 led regional gains, climbing 0.8% to 24,998.4, while the UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.79% to close at 10,556.17.
France's CAC 40 added 0.54% to reach 8,361.46, and Spain's IBEX 35 gained 0.6%, ending the day at 17,955.4. Italy's FTSE MIB rounded out the regional advance, rising 0.76% to settle at 45,764.07.
The session's standout corporate story belonged to German pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals giant Bayer, whose shares surged 7% to top the DAX leaderboard after its subsidiary Monsanto proposed a class settlement of up to $7.25 billion to resolve claims linking its Roundup weedkiller to blood cancer.
Broader macroeconomic data did little to dampen investor sentiment. The European Centre for Economic Research (ZEW) reported that its February Economic Sentiment Index slipped 1.3 points to 58.3, falling short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile, Germany's January consumer price index rose to 2.1% year-on-year, up from 1.8%, with food and services costs driving the increase. Markets largely looked past both readings, keeping their focus on corporate developments and the potential upside of artificial intelligence-fueled growth.
