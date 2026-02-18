403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Says It May Ship Enriched Uranium to Third Country
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly indicated it may transfer a portion of its enriched uranium to a third country, including the possibility of sending it to Russia, according to reports citing US, Iranian, and regional diplomatic sources.
Officials in Tehran have also suggested a potential pause in enrichment activities for up to three years and proposed creating a regional consortium to manufacture fuel plates from enriched uranium for domestic use. These proposals emerged during Omani-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday involving both US and Iranian delegations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed earlier this month that Moscow would be willing to accept Iranian uranium if Tehran approves. “The initiative remains on the table. At the same time, we must remember that the stockpile belongs to Iran,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has maintained that Iran must fully dismantle its nuclear program and transfer its enriched uranium stockpile, a demand Tehran has consistently rejected. Iranian officials insist that uranium enrichment is a sovereign right intended solely for civilian purposes.
Following Tuesday’s discussions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that while the parties had reached “understandings on the guiding principles,” formalizing a binding agreement would be “more difficult.” US Vice President J.D. Vance described the talks as a positive step but emphasized that “it was also very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.”
Tensions in the region remain high. In recent weeks, Washington has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East, with Trump suggesting a potential military strike on Iran. In response, the Islamic Republic conducted rapid live-fire exercises and warned that its forces would target US bases in the region if attacked.
Officials in Tehran have also suggested a potential pause in enrichment activities for up to three years and proposed creating a regional consortium to manufacture fuel plates from enriched uranium for domestic use. These proposals emerged during Omani-mediated talks in Geneva on Tuesday involving both US and Iranian delegations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed earlier this month that Moscow would be willing to accept Iranian uranium if Tehran approves. “The initiative remains on the table. At the same time, we must remember that the stockpile belongs to Iran,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has maintained that Iran must fully dismantle its nuclear program and transfer its enriched uranium stockpile, a demand Tehran has consistently rejected. Iranian officials insist that uranium enrichment is a sovereign right intended solely for civilian purposes.
Following Tuesday’s discussions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that while the parties had reached “understandings on the guiding principles,” formalizing a binding agreement would be “more difficult.” US Vice President J.D. Vance described the talks as a positive step but emphasized that “it was also very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.”
Tensions in the region remain high. In recent weeks, Washington has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups to the Middle East, with Trump suggesting a potential military strike on Iran. In response, the Islamic Republic conducted rapid live-fire exercises and warned that its forces would target US bases in the region if attacked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment