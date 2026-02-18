403
Takaichi Secures Reelection as Japan’s First Female Premier
(MENAFN) Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s serving prime minister, maintained her historic role as the nation’s first woman to hold the office on Wednesday after lawmakers voted to return her to power. Her reelection followed a sweeping triumph by her ruling party in the recent snap polls, reinforcing her political mandate.
She secured majority backing in both chambers of the bicameral legislature, officially becoming Japan’s 105th prime minister, as reported by a news agency. The parliamentary vote was required after the country conducted snap general elections on Feb. 8, a move that significantly strengthened Takaichi’s political standing.
The elections delivered a commanding supermajority in the lower house to her party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This marked the first occurrence of such overwhelming dominance in the lower chamber in the post–World War II period, underscoring the scale of the party’s electoral success.
Earlier on Tuesday, Takaichi’s Cabinet stepped down collectively, fulfilling a constitutional obligation that precedes the establishment of a new administration. The formal resignation paved the way for the reconstitution of the government under her renewed leadership.
She is widely anticipated to reinstate most members of her existing Cabinet, with the updated roster of ministers scheduled for announcement later in the day.
At 64, Takaichi first made history last October when she emerged victorious in the LDP’s leadership contest, becoming Japan’s inaugural female prime minister. Within four months of assuming office, she moved to dissolve parliament and call for snap elections, a strategic decision that has now solidified her authority.
