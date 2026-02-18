403
U.S. Stocks Close Tuesday with Gains
(MENAFN) U.S. equities closed in positive territory on Tuesday, driven by a rotation into financial stocks even as mounting fears over artificial intelligence disruption continued to weigh on software companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 32.26 points, or 0.07%, to settle at 49,533.19, while the S&P 500 gained 7.05 points, or 0.1%, closing at 6,843.22. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.71 points, or 0.14%, finishing at 22,578.38.
Market anxiety eased slightly, with the CBOE Volatility Index — widely referred to as Wall Street's "fear gauge" — dropping 4.29% to 20.29.
Investors rotated out of software names and into financial heavyweights, with Citigroup surging 2.6% and JPMorgan Chase climbing more than 1.5%. Goldman Sachs advanced 1.2%, and Wells Fargo posted a modest 0.5% gain.
The tech sector offered little relief. ServiceNow slipped more than 1%, while Palo Alto Networks and Autodesk each shed over 2%. Oracle and Salesforce were among the hardest hit, with shares tumbling roughly 3% apiece.
Growing concern that AI-powered tools could erode demand for specialized enterprise software has battered the sector in recent sessions. That anxiety spilled across markets last week, dragging the S&P 500 to its second consecutive weekly decline. The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 each lost more than 1% over the period, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell in excess of 2%.
On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Japan has begun deploying the first tranche of investments tied to a $550 billion commitment agreed under a trade deal struck last July, centering on oil, gas, and critical minerals.
"Our MASSIVE Trade Deal with Japan has just launched," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer separately indicated that existing steel and aluminum tariffs could be technically adjusted for compliance reasons but stressed they would not be lifted.
