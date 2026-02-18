Hilite Group Gifts 47 Cars Worth Rs. 20 Crore To Employees, Unveils 50 Million Sq. Ft. Expansion Plan At 30-Year Milestone
|
Cars gifted to employees as part of HiLITE Group's 30th-anniversary celebrations
The fleet of cars gifted to the dedicated employees includes a range of premium and luxury models, featuring the Range Rovers, Audi Q8, and Land Rover Defender, alongside popular models such as the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kylaq and many more. By prioritizing this significant investment in its workforce, the Group highlights a people-centric approach and dedication to its employees.
“For three decades, we have focused on building the finer sides of Kerala. Our vision is to create aspirational spaces that stand the test of time,” said P. Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group.
“The scale we are announcing today reflects our confidence in Kerala's future,” said Ajil Muhammed, CEO, HiLITE Group.“Our projects are designed to elevate Kerala's position in the global economy while strengthening local opportunities.” He added.
Founded in 1996, HiLITE ( ) has pioneered landmark projects ranging from Focus Mall, Kerala's first organized retail space, to the expansive HiLITE Malls in Calicut and Thrissur. Ten additional malls are currently in development across the State. This legacy continues at HiLITE City, where the Group having around 10,000 employees is developing what is set to become one of largest World Trade Center. Spanning 12.5 million Sq. Ft. with an estimated investment of $680 million, the project will significantly strengthen Kerala's global trade footprint.
The event was hosted at HiLITE Olympus, Calicut, a residential development recognised as the ET Iconic Project of 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment