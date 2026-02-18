Baltic Horizon Will Hold An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Results For Q4 2025 And New Units Offering 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on

The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to ....



To join the webinar, please register via the following link: #/registration

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 20 February at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).



Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on and on youtube account.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

