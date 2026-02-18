Awqaf Ministry Honours Winners Of Institutional Motivation Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs honoured the winning departments of its Institutional Motivation Awards for the second half of 2025 during a ceremony held under the patronage of Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim.

The event was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, along with assistant undersecretaries, department directors, section heads, and ministry staff.

Held under the slogan“Through Your Efforts, We Rise,” the ceremony forms part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to entrench a culture of institutional excellence, strengthen a work environment built on quality, innovation, and sustainable development, and achieve the objectives of its strategic plan. Five entities were recognised across various award categories. Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center received the Strategic Excellence Award for its“Al Raqeem” competition project, in recognition of its qualitative contributions to advancing the ministry's strategic direction and enhancing its community impact.

The Engineering Affairs Department won the Innovation Leadership Award for its“Smart Mosque” project, which reflects the integration of modern technologies in developing mosques and enhancing their management and operational efficiency in line with global best practices.

Meanwhile, the Information Systems Department was awarded the Quality Excellence (Ihsan) Award for its“Copilot” project, which achieved a significant leap in improving technical performance, streamlining procedures, and supporting the ministry's digital transformation efforts.

In the Distinguished Committee category, the Committee for Reviewing Applications for the Establishment and Management of Religious Centers was recognized for its regulatory and supervisory efforts in strengthening licensing procedures and enhancing institutional efficiency. The Cooperative Section Award was granted to the Monitoring Section at the Islamic Affairs Department for its role in promoting institutional integration and reinforcing compliance and oversight mechanisms related to publications and printed materials, ensuring the highest standards of quality and discipline.

The ceremony featured a presentation highlighting the key aspects of the winning excellence projects, reflecting the spirit of positive competition among administrative units and the ministry's commitment to continuous improvement.

The Institutional Motivation Awards represent a strategic pillar in consolidating the principles of quality, innovation, and good governance within Awqaf, reinforcing its position among leading government institutions and advancing its mission of serving religion and the nation.

