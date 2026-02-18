Barzan University College Hosts High-Level Delegation From Victoria, Australia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Barzan University College (BUC), in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology, hosted a senior delegation from the State of Victoria, Australia, on February 8, 2026, reinforcing the growing strategic partnership between Qatar and Australia in higher education, innovation, and workforce development.

The delegation was led by The Hon. Danny Pearson MP, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, Minister for Government Services, Minister for Finance, alongside H E Shane Flannagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar.

Senior representatives from Swinburne University of Technology, including Professor Simon Ridings, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, and Dr. Adam Baker, Academic Director for Global Engagement, joined the visit. The delegation was welcomed by BUC leadership, including Dr. Hassan Bin Rashid Al Derham Vice-Chairman; Dr. Lotfi Belkhir, Dean of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer. The delegation was accompanied by Matt Carrick, Secretary, Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions and Gönül Serbest, Commissioner for Victoria to Europe, the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa together with members of her team.

During the visit, the delegation toured BUC's state-of-the-art facilities, engaged with faculty and students, and observed the implementation of joint programs. A key highlight was the BUC Innovation Sandbox, where student teams presented entrepreneurial projects addressing real-world challenges in sustainability, digital solutions, and social innovation. These presentations demonstrated how the partnership with Swinburne University equips students with practical skills, global perspectives, and an entrepreneurial mindset, positioning them to contribute meaningfully to Qatar National Vision 2030.

Minister Danny Pearson highlighted the broader impact of the partnership:“Visiting Barzan University College allowed us to witness firsthand the positive influence of Victoria's educational expertise in Qatar. With Swinburne's strengths in innovation, science and technology and programs like BUC's Innovation Sandbox, the partnership has the potential to be a breeding ground for cultivating practical innovation capability and entrepreneurial thinking among emerging talent.”

Dr. Hassan Bin Rashid Al Derham reflected on the significance of the engagement:“Hosting Minister Pearson and our colleagues from Swinburne University was a pivotal moment for Barzan University College. This visit underscores our shared commitment to delivering applied, high-quality education that prepares students for global opportunities and drives innovation in Qatar.”

H E Shane Flannagan, Australian Ambassador to Qatar, emphasized the diplomatic and long-term significance of the collaboration:“This partnership reflects the strong and evolving relationship between Australia and Qatar. Through collaboration in education and innovation, we are strengthening people-to-people connections and investing in long-term prosperity, while preparing future generations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic global landscape.”

Discussions during the visit focused on expanding academic programmes, joint research initiatives, and pathways for student and faculty mobility. Both institutions explored opportunities to enhance professional development, strengthen industry engagement, and align programs with emerging workforce needs. Collaborative research in innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and digital transformation was also considered, aiming to generate practical solutions with benefits for both Qatar and Australia.