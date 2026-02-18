Visitor Momentum Builds At 14Th Arabian Women Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 14th Arabian Women Exhibition continues to draw strong visitor interest at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), Hall 5, and remains open until today, (February 18). The event, which began on February 13, serves as a significant regional platform for women in business, featuring 250 female entrepreneurs and designers.

The exhibition hosts over 250 local and international booths, showcasing diverse Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2026 collections in high-end fashion, accessories, and women's supplies. Participants include businesswomen from Qatar, the Gulf states, Morocco, Jordan, Turkiye, Lebanon, France, and India, facilitating a meeting point for networking and commercial opportunities across various sectors.

The Arabian Women Exhibition is a flagship annual project of Vogue Event Company. The company has been responsible for organizing the event since its inception in 2019, delivering 14 distinguished and successful editions to date. This long-standing commitment and proven track record have been essential in building the platform's trusted reputation and securing support from entities like the Qatar Chamber.“Every Arab woman represents a journey of achievement, creativity, and inspiration,” said Director of Vogue Event Company, Tamader Al Marri.

“It is incredibly rewarding to witness the exhibition floor brought to life by such remarkable talent, from emerging designers to established business leaders. This platform was created to unite these women, celebrate their accomplishments, and highlight their vital contribution to economic growth. At Vogue Event Company, we remain committed to supporting and advancing the continued success of these visionary women.”