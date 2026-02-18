How Japan Should Respond To Trump's Project Vault

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYOProject Vault represents a structural shift in how the United States will compete for“manufacturing-ready” critical minerals.

Japan's current Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry–Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security's case-by-case approach risks becoming too slow and too small compared with America's new multi-billion-dollar vehicle.

The Trump administration's Project Vault creates a US Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve designed to buffer US manufacturers from supply shocks by procuring and storing essential raw materials through an independently governed public-private partnership.

The initiative is backed by a direct US Export-Import Bank loan of up to US$10 billion and nearly $2 billion in private-sector investment, totaling approximately $12 billion. It is being framed as a supply chain security tool rather than a single mining project.

The Export-Import Bank describes the reserve as an independently governed public-private partnership that will store essential raw materials in secure facilities across the US. Unlike a single mine or processing plant, it is meant to function as a portfolio mechanism that can procure, store and manage inventories as risks evolve.

Policy specialists suggest Japan should shift from a reactive, project-by-project posture to a programmatic, critical-minerals facility model with portfolio governance, pre-screened pipelines and fast-track lanes for Tier 1 minerals.

Japan should also upgrade its decision criteria from“percentage of Japan imports secured” to a risk-impact framework that assesses substitutability, time to replace, processing chokepoints, and allied redundancy to prioritize where limited public funding yields the maximum economic security gains.