Google CEO Sundar Pichai Lands In India To Attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Meets PM Modi - Watch Video

2026-02-18 02:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday landed in India to attend the Global AI Impact Summit 2026.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

He is expected to deliver the keynote address on Friday at the summit.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Live Mint

