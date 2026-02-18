403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Lands In India To Attend AI Impact Summit 2026, Meets PM Modi - Watch Video
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday landed in India to attend the Global AI Impact Summit 2026.
He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
He is expected to deliver the keynote address on Friday at the summit.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment