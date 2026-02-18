'Calling Climate Change A Hoax Is A Good Joke': Nadir Godrej Has A Strong Message To Donald Trump

MENAFN - Live Mint) Industrialist Nadir Godrej has criticized climate change deniers, including US President Donald Trump, saying that calling it a hoax is“a good joke”. Speaking at the ongoing Mumbai Climate Week, Godrej also suggested that OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman should develop smart AI that doesn't consume the level of energy it does now.

When asked if he had a message for the US President, Godrej said,“calling it a hoax is a good joke.”

Trump's climate change hoax claim

Trump, who is in his second term as the US President has repeatedly questioned the climate change, calling it a hoax and a giant scam.

Throughout his two terms, Trump has also pulled the US out of major international climate deals, including the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

'Drill baby drill'

During the 2024 US Presidential campaign, one of the key promises Trump made was 'drill baby drill' to aggressively expand the domestic oil and gas production.

Trump, a strong advocate of frackin, also took several steps to fulfil this pledge immediately after assuming office. This includes an executive order declaring a national energy emergency to bypass regulatory hurdles and accelerate drilling permits and pipeline development and opening up millions of acres of federal land for leasing, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska and new offshore areas in the Atlantic and Pacific.

The Trump administration has also repealed the EPA's landmark endangerment finding, which serves as the legal basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

'Wind turbines are ugly'

Trump has also been critical of wind energy, one of the cleanest sources of renewable energy, calling it a green new scam and a hoax.

At the World Economic Forum 2026, last month, Trump continued his criticism of wind energy and claimed that wind turbines lose money every time they spin and labeled them ineffective.

He also called wind turbines "ugly," "disgusting," "garbage," and "bird-killing" machines that ruin landscapes.