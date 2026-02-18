403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Official Announces Three-Pillar Recovery Plan For Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced a three-pillar recovery plan for the Gaza Strip focusing on rubble removal, the provision of temporary housing, and revitalizing the private sector, noting that living conditions in the territory are "extremely difficult."
UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo made the remarks during a virtual briefing from Jerusalem to journalists at United Nations Headquarters late Tuesday, following a visit to the Gaza Strip.
He first stressed the need to allow expanded access for UN agencies to Gaza, explaining that clearing all the rubble in the territory "would take seven years at the current pace."
He added that "90 percent of Gaza's population is currently living amid this rubble, which poses extreme risks, particularly from a health perspective, in addition to the presence of unexploded ordnance," underscoring the scale and dangers of the task.
Regarding shelter, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme said recovery housing improves existing conditions rather than reconstruction, noting 4,000 units are ready while Gaza needs between 200,000 and 300,000 units to enhance living conditions.
On the third pillar focusing on livelihoods, De Croo said that through "limited investments and work in cash assistance programmes," UNDP has been able to support sectors such as food manufacturing to resume activity.
The UN official called on the authorities of the Israeli occupying entity to increase access, including allowing the entry of materials needed for rubble removal, recovery housing units, and support for the private sector to enable it to resume operations. (end)
ast
UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo made the remarks during a virtual briefing from Jerusalem to journalists at United Nations Headquarters late Tuesday, following a visit to the Gaza Strip.
He first stressed the need to allow expanded access for UN agencies to Gaza, explaining that clearing all the rubble in the territory "would take seven years at the current pace."
He added that "90 percent of Gaza's population is currently living amid this rubble, which poses extreme risks, particularly from a health perspective, in addition to the presence of unexploded ordnance," underscoring the scale and dangers of the task.
Regarding shelter, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme said recovery housing improves existing conditions rather than reconstruction, noting 4,000 units are ready while Gaza needs between 200,000 and 300,000 units to enhance living conditions.
On the third pillar focusing on livelihoods, De Croo said that through "limited investments and work in cash assistance programmes," UNDP has been able to support sectors such as food manufacturing to resume activity.
The UN official called on the authorities of the Israeli occupying entity to increase access, including allowing the entry of materials needed for rubble removal, recovery housing units, and support for the private sector to enable it to resume operations. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment