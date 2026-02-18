Kolkata Weather Update: Kalbaisakhi Storm Forecast Issued? Check Here

Kolkata Weather Update: Is a Kalbaisakhi approaching South Bengal? The weather department has given a big update on the weather in Kolkata and South Bengal. What will the temperature be like in your district today? Read this news report for details

The feel of winter hasn't completely left Bengal, but an early warning of a Kalbaisakhi instead of a touch of spring is worrying people. According to the latest bulletin from the Alipore Met Office, a forecast for thunderstorms with rain has been issued for several districts of South Bengal.

Although Kalbaisakhi is not common in February, as it is mainly a summer (March to June) disaster, the possibility of such a situation has arisen due to atmospheric changes.

Kolkata's weather: Kolkata's sky will be mostly clear today. However, light fog may be seen in the early morning. According to the Met office, the maximum temperature in Kolkata today is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 18 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded in Alipore was 29.4°C, slightly below normal (-0.6), and the minimum was 17.2°C. The maximum relative humidity was 82%.

South Bengal districts: Dry weather will prevail in most districts for 24-48 hours, but the minimum temperature in Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, and Murshidabad will be 13-15°C. Western districts will feel cool at night, but the sun will be strong during the day.

The Met office reports a possible low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which could raise temperatures from the last week of the month and create favorable conditions for storms and rain in some districts. Light to moderate fog is likely in East and West Medinipur in the morning.

Kalbaisakhi possibility and forecast: Kalbaisakhi usually brings severe thunderstorms and gusty winds to North and Northeast India from March to May. A western jet stream is currently flowing at an altitude of 12.6 km over Northeast India at a speed of 130 nautical miles.

Due to this, there are signs of weather changes in parts of South Bengal. While no major temperature change is likely in the next 3 days, the mercury may rise by 2-3 degrees in the Gangetic West Bengal districts over the following 4 days.

North Bengal & Sikkim: In the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the temperature will be between 6-7°C. The minimum temperature in Siliguri and Malda may be around 17-19°C. While Sikkim may see light snow or rain, the rest of North Bengal will remain mostly dry.

As winter departs, South Bengal is experiencing transitional weather, where the threat of a Kalbaisakhi adds a new dimension to the mix of morning fog and harsh afternoon sun.