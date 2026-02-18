Karnataka Governance Takes A Backseat Amid Cong Tussle: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Amid the ongoing political tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said governance in the state has taken a back seat, pointing to administrative lapses and leaving leadership decisions to the Congress high command.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "We are not bothered or concerned. People of Karnataka want good governance, but ultimately, it has taken a back seat. Administration has taken a backseat. There are many lapses within the governance. This has to be addressed... It is left to the Congress high command to take a decision whether who has to continue or who has to leave the throne and give it to somebody else..."

On BJP-JDS Alliance Stability

On the stability of the BJP-JDS alliance and future electoral prospects, the JDS Youth Wing State President emphasised the need for the internal resolution of party matters. "This alliance was formed during the last Lok Sabha polls, and we are sure we will not back out of it at any time. We are very clear that in 2028 the NDA will form the government and that we will win 140 to 150 seats... Within the party framework, if these kinds of issues crop up, since the BJP is a national party, and we are a regional party. it is better to sort it out within the party framework rather than discuss these kinds of things in public," he told ANI.

Congress Leadership Tussle

The Congress government has been grappling with internal friction, particularly with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanding he be appointed Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement". This leadership tussle has prompted repeated meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to prevent escalation.

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)