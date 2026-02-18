403
FY 2025 marks a year of exceptional growth for Zain Group
(MENAFN- Zain Group) Kuwait City, Kuwait – 17 February, 2026
Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications (TechCo) operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa announces robust consolidated financial results for the full-year 2025 (FY-25), and fourth quarter (Q4-25) ended 31 December 2025. The Group now serves 50.9 million active customers, a 4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
Group Key Performance Indicators (KD and USD) for the Full-Year 2025
Total Active Customers50.9 million
Consolidated RevenueKD 2.3 billion-(USD 7.44 billion)
EBITDA KD 780 million-(USD 2.54 billion)
EBITDA Margin34%
Net IncomeKD 239 million-(USD 777 million)
EPS55 fils-USD 0.18
For FY-2025, Zain Group generated consolidated revenue of KD 2.3 billion (USD 7.44 billion), up 14% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA for the period reached KD 780 million (USD 2.54 billion), with EBITDA growth of 11%, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 34%. Consolidated net income reached KD 239 million (USD 777 million), up 103% YoY. Earnings per share amounted to 55 fils (USD 0.18).
* All FY-2025 figures are compared to the restated FY-2024 results following the application of IAS 29.
Applying IAS 29 on Group’s subsidiaries in Sudan - Impact on Revenue, EBITDA and Net Income
Zain held an Extraordinary General Assembly on 4 December 2025, during which shareholders approved amendments to certain Articles of Association and endorsed the application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) to Zain’s operations in Sudan. The implementation of IAS 29 had the following key impacts:
1.Audit qualification resolved: It addressed the 10 year long standing audit qualification relating to the application of IAS 29 in Sudan.
2.Positive impact on FY 2025 results: For the full year 2025, reported revenue increased by US$119 million, EBITDA increased by US$67 million, and net income increased by US$50 million.
3.Restatement of FY 2024 comparatives: The application of IAS 29 required a restatement of FY 2024 results.
The cumulative impact of Applying IAS 29 on Group’s subsidiaries in Sudan resulted in accumulated losses within retained earnings. The Extraordinary General Assembly held on 4 December 2025 authorized the Board of Directors to utilise voluntary and statutory reserves, as well as share premium, to offset any accumulated losses arising from the application of IAS 29 for the financial year ending 31 December 2025. In accordance with this resolution, the Board of Directors approved a transfer from the share premium account to eliminate the deficit in retained earnings.
Group Key Performance Indicators (KD and USD) for the Fourth Quarter of 2025
Consolidated RevenueKD 600 million - (USD 2 billion)
EBITDA KD 214 million - (USD 696 million)
EBITDA Margin36%
Net IncomeKD 47 million - (USD 151 million)
EPS11 fils - USD 0.03
For Q4-25, Zain Group generated consolidated revenue of KD 600 million (USD 2 billion), up 10% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter reached KD 214 million (USD 696 million), reflecting an EBITDA margin of 36%. Net income reached KD 47 million (USD 151 million). Earnings per share amounted to 11 fils (USD 0.03). ** All Q4-2025 figures are compared to the restated Q4-2024 results following the application of IAS 29.
Key Operational & consolidated notes for Q4 & 12 months ended 31 December 2025
1.2025 annual cash dividend paid out totaled 35 fils, reflecting a 63% payout ratio; while total dividend paid during calendar year 2025 totaled 60 fils
2.Zain Group invested USD 1.5 billion in CAPEX, a 40% increase, representing 20% of revenue, on network expansion, technology modernization, digital transformation initiatives
3.Data revenue grew 13% YoY to USD 2.8 billion, representing 37% of Group’s 2025 revenue
4.New business verticals delivered USD 743 million in revenue, representing a robust growth of 67% YoY, and now account for around 10% of Zain Group’s total revenue
5.Groupwide Enterprise revenue grew 13% YoY with ZainTECH revenue growth of 55% YoY
6.Fintech groupwide revenue up 28% YoY, total transactions volume up 24%
7.Dizlee (API Platform) revenue up 51% YoY offering over 289 live services from 58 partners
8.Zain Omantel International (ZOI) revenues soared 100% YoY to reach USD 401 million
9.Social media followers exceed 35.5 million, 4 billion views and 1.5 bn interactions across all platforms through appealing, relevant content
10.Regional insurtech push sees Zain Insure launch fully Digital Motor Insurance App in Kuwait
11.BEDE Kuwait rolls out powerful suite of business-grade financial services for SMEs
12.Zain ranks first in the regional Telecom sector in Forbes “World’s Best Employers” list
Commenting on the 2025 full year results, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zain Group, Mr. Osamah Al Furaih said, “The collaborative efforts of Board and executive management in the systematic implementation of the company’s transformative ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy has resulted in an excellent year of growth that has future-proofed Zain for many years ahead. The focus on network expansion, digital innovation and comprehensive ESG programs, is driving sustainable value creation for our stakeholders.”
The Chairman concluded, “A note of appreciation for the government bodies in Kuwait and across our markets for supporting the ICT sector and empowering Zain to provide meaningful connectivity to the communities, businesses, and governments we proudly serve.”
Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Bader Al-Kharafi commented,
"The strong financial performance in 2025 was underpinned by multiple key strategic initiatives across our TechCo business operations. Disciplined CAPEX and OPEX management, the accelerated momentum of our new business verticals, combined with targeted investments of USD 1.5 billion in network expansion, technology upgrades, and fiber optic deployment, ensured our ability to meet the growing lucrative demand for digital services from government, enterprise, and individual clients.”
“All our key operations recorded solid financial results for the year that we expect to replicate in 2026 and beyond. Zain Kuwait maintained its market leadership with a healthy 4% revenue growth due to a focus on growing the government and enterprise business and launching 5G Advanced services that enhancing the customer experience. Kuwait now ranks among the first countries worldwide to deploy 5G Advanced commercially, underscoring its pioneering role in adopting cutting-edge telecom technologies and enhancing its position as a forward-looking digital hub.”
“Zain Saudi Arabia recorded its highest ever revenue of SAR 11 billion on the back of its 5G network and focus on B2B revenue as well as fostering its digital operator ‘Yaqoot’ and fintech business, ‘Tamam’. Zain Iraq revenues surged by 20%, fueled by the sustained commercial momentum, continued network deployment, and the successful diversification of revenues from its subsidiaries, Next Generation and Horizon. The gradual restoration of the network and customer growth in Zain Sudan is driving exceptional growth on all financials making it Zain’s most profitable operation for the year. Both Zain Jordan and Bahrain’s 5G expansion are paying off with healthy revenue and customer growth.”
“Nurturing the investments we made in new business verticals are yielding significant results, with annual revenue for ZOI (up 100%), ZainTECH (up 55%), and fintech services (up 28%) across our footprint registering impressive growth of 67% combined to reach USD 743 million in 2025, representing 10% of the Group's total revenue. We will continue to foster these lucrative business lines and confident they will continue their trajectory growth in the years ahead.”
“The launch of Zain Insure in Kuwait reflects Zain’s ongoing transformation into becoming a TechCo as we expand our base of activities beyond telecom services to delivering customer-first digital solutions underpinning our competencies in technology innovation and convenient delivery of financial services. We are gradually extending Zain Insure digital services to Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, and KSA, offering motor, device and other insurance services depending on local market conditions.”
“Following the step-up acquisition of the Kuwait tower network, we expect our infrastructure expansion plans to make significant progress soon. Over the last five years, TASC Towers has operated as an independent digital infrastructure company acquiring and managing the physical tower infrastructure of Zain Jordan and Zain Iraq on a sale-and-leaseback basis. We expect to finalize the integration of TASC’s tower assets with Ooredoo Group in the coming months, that will place the region on the world telecom tower map by also providing shared telecom infrastructure services to multiple mobile network operators across the region, thus reducing the region’s carbon footprint.”
“Zain witnessed significant upgrades in multiple global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) indices during 2025 highlighted by a significant improvement in its Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) rating in ESG, which upgraded Zain from ‘BBB’ to 'A’ as of September 2025. Additionally, in the S&P Global ESG Index, our level grew above the average for telecom companies globally, as well as surpassing the global average in the FTSE4Good Index. These milestones underscore Zain’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and strengthening corporate governance frameworks that have taken the company’s ESG leadership agenda to new heights”
“Our ranking as the number one telecommunications company and among the top-three employers across the MENA region on Forbes annual ‘World’s Best Employers’ list for 2025 reflects our seriousness in taking responsible business action by building a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace.”
“The appeal of the Zain brand and of our marketing and social media campaigns continue to grow evident by the impressive 35.5 million followers we have across our various online platforms. With 4 billion views and 1.5 billion interactions during 2025 reaffirms the advertising and marketing investments we make across all our businesses in making Zain one of the most loved brands and the ICT provider of choice for individuals, businesses and governments across the region.”
Financial KPIs of key markets for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025
Kuwait: Zain Group’s flagship operation maintained its market leadership, with a customer base of 2.6 million. Full year 2025 revenue grew 4% YoY to reach KD 386 million (USD 1.3 billion), while EBITDA reached KD 139 million (USD 452 million), reflecting an EBITDA margin of 36%. For the full year net income dropped 21% YoY, reaching KD 87 million (USD 282 million). Comparatively, net income is lower YoY due to the $80 million one-time gain from step-up acquisition of IHS (Kuwait TowerCo) in Q4 2024. Excluding this one-time gain of last year, net income growth would have been 1% YoY. Data revenue grew by 4% and represented 36% of total revenue.
Saudi Arabia: The operator generated record all-time high revenue of USD 2.93 billion up 6% YoY, with EBITDA reaching USD 925 million, up 4% YoY, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 32%. Net income for the year increased 1% YoY to reach USD 161 million. Supported by its dynamic 5G network data revenue for the year grew 3%, representing 39% of total revenue. Customers served stood at 8.1 million. Focus on the enterprise sector, alongside the growth of its digital operator ‘Yaqoot’ and fintech arm ‘Tamam’, enhanced revenue streams and profitability. Read more on Zain KSA FY 2025 results
Iraq: Revenues grew 20% YoY to reach USD 1.29 billion. EBITDA reached USD 473 million, up 7% YoY, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 37%. Net profit jumped 15% to reach USD 150 million. The operator’s customer base grew 6% YoY to reach 20.9 million customers. This growth was fueled by sustained commercial momentum and the successful diversification of Zain Iraq’s subsidiaries, Next Generation and Horizon, in addition to an aggressive network expansion and optimized operational efficiencies throughout the year
Sudan: The operation delivered exceptional performance in 2025, following the stabilization of Khartoum, a pivotal milestone that enabled the full restoration of commercial activities and a strong rebound in business performance. Revenue for the year soared 92% YoY to USD 661 million, while EBITDA increased 143% to USD 373 million, achieving an outstanding 56% margin. Net income soared to USD 290 million, reflecting the strength of the operational turnaround. Operational recovery progressed rapidly by restoring 814 sites throughout the year, bringing the active network to 90% in safe areas. Customer base expanded 22% YoY to 12.3 million, supported by the restoration of coverage and service availability. Data revenue grew 108% YoY, accounting for 32% of total revenue.
Jordan: Revenue grew 7% YoY to reach USD 595 million, EBITDA increased 1% to reach USD 227 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 38%. Net income for the year reached USD 75 million. With the expansion of 4G, Fiber and 5G services across the country, data revenue grew 15% representing 55% of total revenue. Zain Jordan customer base grew 2% to reach 4.2 million customers, maintaining its market leadership.
