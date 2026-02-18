403
US Vice President Says Iran Talks Show Some Progress
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that the recently concluded second round of negotiations with Iran showed progress “in some ways,” though Tehran is still “not yet willing” to address certain “red lines” set by President Donald Trump.
Vance did not clarify which red lines remain unresolved but emphasized that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the US’s primary objective.
“In some ways it went well. They agreed to meet afterwards. But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through,” he said in an interview.
He added, “We’re going to keep on working it. But of course, the president reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end. We hope we don't get to that point, but if we do, that will be the president's call.”
The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team included special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Araghchi described the Geneva talks as having a “more constructive” atmosphere, noting that both sides agreed to work on drafts of a potential agreement and would determine the timing of the next round of discussions.
