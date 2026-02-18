403
KPMG Signs New Lease Agreement for Enlarged Amman Office to Support Regional Growth
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan, 17 February 2026): KPMG Middle East announced the signing of a landmark lease agreement with Al Husseini Group for its new headquarters in Amman, a leading Jordanian real estate developer in the kingdom, marking a key milestone in the firm’s regional expansion and reinforcing its role as a strategic hub for delivering world-class professional services across the Middle East.
Under this agreement, Jordan’s new headquarters will provide an enhanced, modern environment designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and professional development. With a team of 400 professionals today and plans to expand to 1000 in Jordan, this move reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to invest in talent and in the region. The new office space will help enable KPMG to meet the evolving needs of clients, strengthen its contribution to the local economy, and provide meaningful opportunities for Jordan’s youth in the professional services sector.
Following its integration into KPMG Middle East in 2024, the firm in Jordan is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, cross-border, high-impact solutions. By combining local insights with global best practices, the firm continues to drive regional economic growth and provide lasting value to its clients and communities.
Commenting on the agreement, Hatem Kawasmy, Regional Managing Partner – Jordan at KPMG Middle East commented: “This is a proud milestone for KPMG in Jordan and the wider region. The new headquarters reflects our commitment to creating an inspiring environment where our people can thrive, innovate, and deliver exceptional value. It represents a definitive step in strengthening our local presence and enhancing our ability to serve clients with excellence across the entire region."
Eng. Hussein Al Husseini, CEO of Al Husseini Group, added: “We are proud to partner with KPMG on this landmark project. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to excellence, quality, and long-term growth. We look forward to supporting KPMG’s continued expansion and contributing to a more dynamic, world-class business environment in Jordan.”
