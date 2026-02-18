403
Top seeds breeze into last 16 despite windy afternoon at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – 17 February 2026: Amid glorious winter conditions at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, WTA1000 week heated up on Tuesday as a raft of seeds booking early passage to the Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
With nine matches played in daylight hours on day three, the USA’s Coco Gauff, the World No4 and third seed this week, defeated Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 in little more than an hour and a half. As swirling winds blustered across Centre Court, conditions for both players were challenging, with momentum resembling a pendulum. It was Gauff, however, that prevailed against an opponent who beat her enroute to the 2024 final.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but it was enough for today,” said Gauff, before addressing the gusts of air that caused havoc for both players. “It was pretty windy, it felt very open on the [Royal Box] side, so I was trying to adjust a lot and was struggling with consistency. Every time I’ve been here, it’s not been windy so today was different.”
Gauff will face Elise Mertens in the last 16, after the Belgian dispatched 14th seed Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-2 in only 75 minutes on New Court 1 earlier in the day. Looking ahead to how she will prepare, Gauff added: “I feel fine, it wasn’t that long of a match. [My focus] will be more trying to work on things I need for tomorrow’s match.”
Also on Centre Court, fourth seed Jessica Pegula made quick work of French qualifier Varvara Gracheva, requiring just 70 minutes to race home 6-4, 6-0. World No5 Pegula’s win sets up an all-American clash with talented young compatriot Iva Jovic, who saw off Diana Shnaider 6-4, 1-6, 6-0.
On Court 2, last year’s defeated Dubai finalist Carla Tauson continued her fine form with a trouble-free 6-2, 6-4 win over the USA’s Peyton Stearns. After eliminating the Sofia Kenin – the 2020 Australian Open champion – in the first round, Tauson’s reward is an eagerly anticipated contest against Poland’s seed-extinguisher Magda Linette, who ousted World No12 Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No8 seed this week, in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 rollercoaster.
Meanwhile, 2019 Dubai champion Belinda Bencic also progressed to the last 16 after receiving a Walkover due to the injury enforced withdrawal of Czech wildcard Sara Bejlek. Fifth seed Mirra Andreeva also received a Walkover after Russian-Australian Daria Kasatkina withdrew from their match before play. Andreeva, the reigning champion, will play Jaqueline Cristian in the last 16 after the Romanian progressed past qualifier Ella Seide, who retired after losing the first set 6-0.
Finally, Antonia Ruzic, the Lucky Loser that sent British star Emma Raducanu packing on Monday evening, maintained her solid form to progress. The Croatian saw off Anastasia Zakharova, 6-1, 6-7, 6-1, to complete a second three-set epic in under 24 hours. Depending on Tuesday evening’s results, Ruzic may face top seed Elena Rybakina in the last 16. The Kazakh star plays Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell on Centre Court at 7pm on Tuesday.
The 26th edition of the annual WTA event, which runs until February 15 21, features 16 of the top 20 ranked female players in the world and 33 of the top 40. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It will be followed by the emirate’s annual ATP 500 men’s tournament from February 23 to 28.
There are multiple ticket categories still on sale for the 2026 Championships, with prices starting from Dh65.
