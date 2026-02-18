Russia Loses 740 Soldiers, One Air Defense System In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,681 (+3) Russian tanks, 24,051 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 37,363 (+40) artillery systems, 1,648 multiple rocket launchers, 1,302 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,314 (+26) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 137,924 (+1,851) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 29 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 78,919 (+194) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,072 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, in January, more than 7,000 missions were carried out on the battlefield using ground robotic systems. This year, the Ministry of Defense plans to increase their production as well as the volume of purchases of ground robotic complexes for the armed forces.