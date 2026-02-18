Cold Weather To Continue Through Thursday Before Weekend Warm-Up

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- Relatively cold conditions are expected to persist across most regions on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures rise noticeably heading into the weekend, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.Wednesday's weather is forecast to remain relatively cold across most areas, while low-lying regions, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, stay comparatively warm. Low-level clouds are expected, with a chance of light rain in northern parts of the country. Southwesterly winds will blow at moderate to active speeds, raising dust in several areas, particularly across the Badia.The department warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to blowing dust in many regions, especially in desert areas, as well as the possibility of fog during early morning and late-night hours over high mountain areas.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday, bringing colder conditions to mountainous regions while low-lying areas remain mild. Low-level cloud cover is forecast, with a weak chance of light rain early in the morning in the far north. Northwesterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds.A clearer warming trend is forecast to begin on Friday, when temperatures are expected to rise noticeably. Sunny and mild conditions are expected to prevail on Friday and Saturday across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba are forecast to see warm weather. Southeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, becoming active at times.For Wednesday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 16 C and 6 C, compared with 14 C and 4 C in western Amman. The northern highlands are forecast to record temperatures between 12 C and 3 C, while the Sharah highlands will range from 15 C to 4 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected to reach 22 C during the day before dropping to 5 C at night, while plains areas will see readings between 17 C and 6 C.Low-lying areas will remain warmer, with temperatures expected to range between 22 C and 9 C in the northern Jordan Valley and 26 C and 12 C in the south. Aqaba is forecast to record highs of 26 C and lows of 12 C.