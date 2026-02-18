Bukayo Saka Commits Future To Arsenal With Long-Term Deal & Possible New Central Role

Arsenal have secured the long-term future of Bukayo Saka, with the winger signing a new deal that keeps him at the club until 2031. The agreement, reported by BBC Sport, ensures one of the Gunners' most important players remains central to their plans.

Saka's new contract is worth over £300,000 per week. The 24-year-old had less than 18 months left on his previous deal, and negotiations had been ongoing for more than a year. Manager Mikel Arteta had urged him to commit earlier this season, following extensions for William Saliba and Gabriel.

Arteta described Saka as“extremely happy, and proud to have the role that he has at the football club,” adding that the process would develop naturally. The manager emphasized how vital the England international is to Arsenal's ambitions.

Saka has been part of Arsenal since his youth days, making his senior debut in 2018 against Vorskla Poltava in the UEFA Europa League. Since then, he has played 296 matches for the first team, becoming one of the club's most consistent performers.

Saka's Potential New Role

During Arsenal's FA Cup win over Wigan, Saka was deployed in a central role after Riccardo Calafiori's injury in the warm-up. Noni Madueke took the right wing, while Saka operated closer to goal. Arteta later confirmed he wanted to test the option and may use it again this season.

The manager explained that playing centrally makes it harder for opponents to track Saka's movements. He noted the winger's ability to interchange positions and exploit spaces, suggesting that the role could enhance his impact.

Saka's trophy cabinet includes one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields. His versatility and consistency have made him indispensable, and the new contract signals Arsenal's intent to build around him.

The deal also reflects the club's strategy of securing key players on long-term contracts. With Saka tied down until 2031, Arsenal have ensured stability in their attacking core while exploring tactical adjustments that could redefine his role.

As the season progresses, attention will turn to how Arteta integrates Saka's central positioning into Arsenal's broader plans.