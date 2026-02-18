Who Was Pravina Deshpande? Salman Khan's Co-Star Passes Away After Long Cancer Fight

Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande passed away on February 17, 2026, at 60 after a long cancer battle; the late Salman Khan co-star's funeral was held quietly the same day, as per reports.

Pravina Deshpande's family confirmed her passing via social media. Her last rites were on Feb 17 at 3 PM at the Hindu crematorium in Andheri East. Her death saddened the industry.

Pravina died battling cancer. She revealed in a 2024 interview her 2019 multiple myeloma diagnosis. She was isolated for 17 days for a bone marrow transplant but kept working post-treatment.

Born in 1965, Pravina worked in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She appeared in TV shows like 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' and films like 'Ready', 'Ek Villain', and 'Gabbar Is Back'.

Pravina Deshpande was in the Salman Khan comedy 'Ready' as Shalu Chaudhary. She also appeared in 'Gabbar Is Back', 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', and 'Blackmail'.

Pravina Deshpande was an active CINTAA member since 2008. The association paid tribute to her. She was last seen in the web series 'Taskaree', released on Netflix on Jan 14, 2026.