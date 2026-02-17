Workshop For Ashghal Employees On Environmental Assessment And Permitting Procedures

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Environmental Assessment and Permits Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has organised a specialised workshop to streamline environmental assessment and permitting procedures for projects implemented by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

The workshop brought together representatives from relevant departments at Ashghal as part of ongoing co-ordination between the two entities. It focused on enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of joint procedures, while accelerating approval processes and implementation timelines for key projects, including roads and infrastructure networks, sewage systems and government residential subdivisions for citizens. The initiative supports the Sustainable Development Goals and contributes to advancing the country's broader development agenda.

Participants were briefed on the various phases and requirements of environmental assessment and permitting procedures, with discussions highlighting common challenges encountered during implementation. The workshop also underscored the importance of full compliance with approved environmental standards and regulations.

In addition, both sides exchanged views on practical obstacles affecting workflow and explored opportunities to improve co-ordination. Proposed solutions were reviewed to shorten processing times, strengthen oversight, and ensure that major infrastructure projects proceed efficiently while maintaining environmental safeguards.

ashghal environmental assessment Public Works Authority